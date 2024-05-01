Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'Sales lagta asaan hein, but...', says Shraddha Kapoor paying tribute to saleswomen across country

'Sales lagta asaan hein, but...', says Shraddha Kapoor paying tribute to saleswomen across country

Shraddha was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar. She will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion and Stree 2.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2024 21:30 IST
Shraddha Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor pays tribute to saleswomen on International Labour Day 2024

Shraddha Kapoor, one of the talented actresses in Bollywood is also active on social media. She constantly gives updates to her fans through posts and stories daily. The actor had recently, showcased her humility and appreciation for the hard work of sales professionals by stepping into the shoes of a saleswoman for her jewellery brand that she co-founded Palmonas.  

Shraddha Kapoor paid tribute to saleswomen across the country

 She took to social media to share with her fans, "10,900. As a saleswoman, meri pahli bikri ka amount. Sales lagta asaan hein, but hota bahut mushkil hai". Just months ago, Kapoor's fans orchestrated a brand deal through a viral comment she made, highlighting her immense influence both on and off-screen. This recent initiative further solidifies her connection with her audience and highlights her commitment to supporting and acknowledging the efforts of individuals in various professions. 

When Shraddha turned saleswomen for one day

The actress recently shared a video on Instagram in which she turned a saleswoman for a day at the Pune store. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "10 mein se kitne marks ??? My first bikri @palmonas_official store Pune!!!" In the video, she can be seen welcoming the customers in a casual dress after which she shows the jewellery to the customers. 

The purpose behind Shradhha Kapoor becoming a saleswoman is to appreciate the people who do sales work. The actress also said that she made sales worth Rs 10,900 as a saleswoman. Fans took to the comment section to appreciate her for the effort to sell the product.  One user wrote, "Wah ... Classy sales girl". Another user wrote, "Itni pyaari salesperson hua toh sari dukhan kharid ne me kya sharam". "Agar 10 Mai se 100 de sakte hai to Mai 100 dunga ji aap ko.. @shraddhakapoorji", wrote the third user.  Rapper Badshah too commented, "So proud".

Also Read: Manisha Koirala hints at Heeramandi season 2, talks about working with SLB after 28 years

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Celebrities News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement