iPhone alarms are not working as expected: Here's what's happening and what Apple said

Some Apple users are reporting a problem with the notification volume of their smartphones. As per reports, some iPhone users’ alarms are not going off as expected. The company has said that it is aware of the issue and is actively working on a patch to fix it. However, it is yet to specify a timeline for the roll out of the fix.

What is the issue all about?

In recent weeks, several social media reports have brought attention to an issue where the iPhone alarm volume lowers even when the user is asleep. Some users have speculated that this may be due to the iPhone's "Gaze Awareness" feature, which is designed to reduce notification volume when the user is looking at the phone. It's possible that the feature may be misinterpreting user attention and lowering the alarm volume even when the user is not looking at the phone.

Apple has not yet confirmed the exact cause of the problem, but users experiencing issues with setting alarms on their iPhones can try disabling Gaze Awareness as a potential solution. To do this, go to the Settings app, navigate to Face ID & Passcode, and turn off Gaze Awareness. Fixing this problem is a high priority for Apple, as alarms are an essential feature that many smartphone users rely on. Bugs and issues like these can be frustrating for users, who may have to resort to alternative methods to set their alarms reliably.

Meanwhile, recently, a new bug was affecting some Apple users. According to reports from several users on social media, some Apple users were getting logged out of one or more of their devices and were being prompted to change their Apple ID password. This issue affected only a few users, while others were unaffected. The affected users reported that resetting their password solved the issue, and they were able to access their accounts again.

