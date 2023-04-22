PSTET Paper 2 admit card 2023 link at pstet2023.org, exam on April 30

Follow us on Image Source : PSTET PSTET 2023 paper 2 link at pstet2023.org.

The link to the PSTET admit card 2023 has been activated. Candidates who applied for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) can download their call letters from the official website of PSTET - pstet2023.org. PSTET Admit Cards are available under the candidate’s login.

The re-test of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023 from 10 AM to 1 PM. According to the official website, the link to the admit cards has been activated at 11 AM. Candidates can easily access the PSTET admit card download link by scrolling down.

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) Admit Card: How to download?

Go to the official website of PSTET - pstet2023.org.

Click on 'login'

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Download PSTET admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) Admit Card

Details mentioned on the Admit Card

The PSTET 2023 admit card contains the detail of the candidate and exam center such as Name of Candidate, Candidate’s Photograph & Signature, Gender, Date of Birth, Father’s Name, Roll Number, Application Number, Category & Sub Category, Center Code, Exam Centre, Complete Address for PSTET Exam. Candidates have been advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with a valid identity card on the day of exam. Candidates can directly access the PSTET admit card link by clicking on the above link.

