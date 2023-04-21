MHT CET 2023 Application correction begins; Check editable fields

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET 2023 application form correction begins

MHT CET 2023 Application Correction: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the MHT CET 2023 application form correction today, April 21. Candidates who wish to make changes in their MHT CET application form can do so through the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Those aspirants who have completed the MHT CET 2023 registration and submitted the examination fee are only eligible to make changes in their application form.

The MHT CET 2023 form correction link will remain active until April 25. According to the State CET Cell official notification, some of the candidates have made various types of mistakes while filling the application form. Such candidates are required to make corrections in the same by phone, email or by visiting the office.

MHT CET 2023 Application Form: Editable Fields

Applicants are allowed to make corrections in the following details provided in the MHT CET 2023 Application Form.

Candidate's Name

Date of Birth

Photograph

Signature

Gender

MHT CET 2023: Steps to Edit Application Form

Candidates can follow the step-by guide given here to make corrections in their MHT CET 20223 Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org 2023.

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2023 application correction link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and the Maharashtra CET 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Review details and make the necessary changes.

Step 5: Save the changes done in the application form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2023 Application Form Correction