TANCET 2023 scorecard OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu, check how to download

TANCET 2023 scorecard: Anna University has released the scorecard for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 exam today, April 22. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the TANCET scorecard 2023 through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

The facility for downloading TANCET 2023 scorecard will be available from April 22 to May 10. Candidates can download their scorecards followed by the easy steps given below.

TANCET 2023: How to download scorecards?

Go to the official website of tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the link that reads 'TANCET 2023 scorecard'

Enter your credientials and click on the submit button

TANCET 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download TANCET 2023 scorecard and save it for future reference

The University released the TANCET 2023 final answer key on April 11 and result on April 14. The written test for TANCET 2023 was held on March 25 and March 26, 2023.

About TANCET 2023

Anna University conducts Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 annually for admission to master’s level programmes such as ME, MTech, MBA, MCA, MPlan, and MArch in various colleges and institutes of Tamil Nadu.

Direct link to download TANCET 2023 scorecards

