Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live: Karnataka Class 12 results today at karresults.nic.in; Direct link, steps

Candidates who took the KSEAB 2nd PUC examination can check the results through the official website at karresults.nic.in using their roll number.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2023 10:09 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 today April 21, 2023. As per the official updates, the Karnataka Board Class 12 result will be announced by 10 AM today. Candidates who took the KSEAB 2nd PUC examination can check the results through the official website at karresults.nic.in using their roll number.

The Karnataka State Education Minister BC Nagesh will declare the 2nd PUC Result 2023 in a press conference. Whereas the result link will be activated at 11 AM. The Board will announce the results for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Steps To Check

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 online through the official website.

  • Visit the Karnataka PUC Board official website at karresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023' link.
  • Next, log in with roll number and date of birth.
  • Submit details and 2nd PUC Result 2023 Karnataka will appear on the screen.
  • Download Karnataka 12th Result 2023 and print a copy for further reference.

  • Apr 21, 2023 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    2nd PUC Result 2023 Karnataka Board: Stream wise students appeared

    As per the reports, a total of 2,44,129 students appeared from the Science stream, 2,34,815 students appeared from the Arts stream and as many as 2,47,269 students appeared from the Commerce stream. 

  • Apr 21, 2023 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Highlights

    • Result name - Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Result
    • Karnataka 2nd PUC board exam 2023 date - March 9 to March 29, 2023
    • Official website - karresults.nic.in
    • Total exam centres - 1,109
    • Total students appeared - 7,26,195
  • Apr 21, 2023 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    2nd PUC Result 2023: When and Where

    The PUC result 2023 for Karnataka Class 12 will be declared today, April 21. The result will be published at 10 am, whereas, the link to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 will be made active later at around 11 am on karresults.nic.in.

  • Apr 21, 2023 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: List of websites

    The KSEAB will release the Karnataka 2nd PUC result-cum-marksheet on the following official websites

    • karresults.nic.in,
    • karnataka.gov.in, 
    • sslc.karnataka.gov.in, 
    • kseeb.nic.in.
