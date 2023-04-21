Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live: Karnataka Class 12 results today at karresults.nic.in; Direct link, steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 today April 21, 2023. As per the official updates, the Karnataka Board Class 12 result will be announced by 10 AM today. Candidates who took the KSEAB 2nd PUC examination can check the results through the official website at karresults.nic.in using their roll number.

The Karnataka State Education Minister BC Nagesh will declare the 2nd PUC Result 2023 in a press conference. Whereas the result link will be activated at 11 AM. The Board will announce the results for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Steps To Check

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 online through the official website.