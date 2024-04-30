Punjab Board Class 12 Topper List 2024 released, Ekampreet Singh and Ravi Uday Singh tops exam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSEB 12th topper list 2024 class 12

Punjab Board Class 12 Topper List 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finally announced the results of class 12th today, April 30. All those who were waiting for the results can check Punjab Board Class 12 2024 exam results on the official website. Along with the results, the board has shared the list of toppers of all three streams including Arts, Science, and Commerce. As per the results, 2,64,662 students have passed the class 12th exam, 2,981 failed, 16,641 will have to appear for compartment, and the results of 168 students have been withheld. The overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 12th board exam is recorded at 93.04 per cent. As per results, the overall pass percentage of non-government schools is recorded at 99 per cent while it is 98.6 per cent for government schools.

Gender-wise, the girl students have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 95.74 per cent while that of boys is 90.74 percent. This year, a total of 2,84,452 students appeared in the exam out of which 2,64,662 passed the exam. Of them, 2981 students failed in the exam which is 1.04 per cent of the total students who appeared.

ALSO READ | Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th, and 12th Result 2024 declared, scorecard link to active tomorrow

Meet PSEB 12th Toppers 2024 Stream-Wise

Rank1 - Ekampreet Singh from Ludhiana (Commerce stream), 100 per cent marks

Rank 2- Ravi Uday Singh from Muktsar Sahib (non-medical stream), 100 per cent marks

Rank 3- Ashwini from Bathinda (Medical stream), 99.8 per cent marks

How to check Punjab Board Classs 12 Result 2024?



Step 1: Visit the previously listed websites

Step 2: Select the link for the download result.

Step 3: Type in your roll number or registration number.

Step 4: The screen will display your results.

Step 5: Save the outcome for later use.

What's next?

Students who are not satisfied with their Punjab Board Classes 8th and 12th results can raise a request for revaluation. The details regarding the revaluation process will be shared in due course. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates. Students should note that the Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard download link will be activated tomorrow, April 30 at pseb.ac.in. Students should note that printed mark sheets of the board exam 2024 will be distributed to the respective school authorities. Students can collect their mark sheets from their respective schools.