Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th, and 12th Result 2024 declared, scorecard link to active tomorrow

Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th, and 12th Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has announced the results of classes 8th and 12th. All those who were eagerly waiting for the results can check their results from the official website, pseb.ac.in. The board will activate the scorecard link of Punjab Board Class 8th and 12th tomorrow, May 1 on its official website. Students will have to key their registration number, password and other details on the login page.

All those who fail to qualify for the PSEB inter-class 12 exam will be able to appear for the Punjab Board compartment exams. The details of the compartment exams will be shared in due course.

This year, Punjab Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 13 to March 30 and PSEB Class 10th exams were conducted between February 13 and March 5 in pen and paper mode.

How to download PSEB Board Result 2024 via SMS?

Go to SMS on your mobile phone

Now, compose a new message

Enter your roll number in the format 'PB12(Roll Number)'

Send it to 5676750

The PSEB Class 12 Result status will be sent to the same mobile number

How many marks are required to pass PSEB Board Exam 2024?

To pass Punjab board exams, students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. In subjects having both practical and theoretical components, students will have to pass both separately. While the pass percentage of every subject should be 33 per cent.

Alternative websites to check results