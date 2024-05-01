Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mizoram records 108 Tuberculosis deaths in 2023 amid rising concerns.

Health officials in Mizoram reported on Wednesday that a total of 108 individuals succumbed to tuberculosis (TB) in the state last year. Authorities disclosed that blood samples from 17,432 individuals underwent testing in 2023, leading to the diagnosis of TB in 2,272 cases. Among these, 164 patients were identified with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). While 86% of patients received successful treatment, the disease claimed the lives of 108 individuals.

Current year statistics

Between January and March of the current year, health officials diagnosed 595 new cases of TB from a sample pool of 3,761 individuals. Of these cases, 38 were confirmed to have MDR-TB, and 57 individuals were found to be battling both TB and HIV-AIDS.

Factors contributing to TB incidence

Officials highlighted that among TB patients, 6% are diabetic, 33% are tobacco users, and 16% are alcohol consumers.

Regional distribution

Aizawl district reported the highest number of TB cases so far this year, with 433 cases, followed by Kolasib district with 46 cases, and Lunglei district with 34 cases. In contrast, Mamit district in West Mizoram recorded the lowest TB incidence, with only five cases reported.

Community engagement initiatives

Despite the significant burden of TB, only 187 individuals in Mizoram have registered to support TB patients or contribute to their treatment through the ‘Nikshay’ platform under the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Government initiative

The ‘Nikshay’ platform was launched in September 2022 by President Droupadi Murmu, aiming to enhance community involvement in achieving India’s commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030.​

Also read | 'Why TMC, better to vote for BJP': Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's remark sparks controversy | VIDEO