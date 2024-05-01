Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation 2024 result announced at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2024 revaluation and re-totalling result out

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2024 result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the results of the second PUC revaluation and re-totaling. Students who applied for revaluation can check their results at the official website of KSEAB, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2024 result, students are required to log in with their registration number and specify their stream. Students can follow the below-mentioned easy steps to check their KSEAB PUC 2 revaluation marks. The Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation scorecard contains the details of the student such as the name of the student, date of birth, roll number, subject-wise total marks, subject-wise marks obtained by the student, passing status, and total marks achieved.

The KSEAB 2nd PUC exam was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, and the results for the same were declared on April 10. The overall pass percentage for KSEAB 2nd PUC exam 2024 was recorded at 81.15 per cent. This year, a total of 1,53,370 students secured distinction in the exam.

How to download KSEAB PUC 2 revaluation marks?

Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, 'KSEAB PUC 2 revaluation'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide the relevant information

KSEAB PUC 2 revaluation results will appear on the screen

Download and save KSEAB PUC 2 revaluation results for future reference

What is Karnataka's 2nd PUC exam schedule?

Karnataka board has scheduled the 2nd PUC exam from April 29 to May 16 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm, while the next shift will begin at 2.15 pm. Most papers will be conducted in the first shift. Here's is subject-wise exam schedule.

April 29: Kannada, Arabic, History, Physics

May 2: English

May 3: Political Science, Statistics

May 4: Geography, Psychology, Chemistry, Home Science, Basic Maths

May 9: Logic, Business Studies, Math, Education

May 11: Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 13: Economics

May 14: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Hindi

May 16 Morning session: Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French