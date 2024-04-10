Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 download direct link activated at karresults.nic.in, check now!

Follow us on Image Source : KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result download link is available at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2024 today, April 10. The state's education minister announced the results at 10 am. Along with the results, the minister announced the toppers of all three streams, pass percentage, and other details.

Students can access their results through the official website, karresults.nic.in, and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. However, to check the results, the students are required to provide their registration number along with the corresponding subject combination.

This year, around 6.9 lakh students registered for the exam of which 3.3 lakh were boys and 3.6 lakh were girls. These exams were conducted across 1,124 exam centres in the state. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 81.15 per cent.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Pass Percentage

In the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 exam, out of 6,22,819 total students, 5,26,858 passed, yielding a pass percentage of 84.59% among regular students. Among 36,007 repeaters, only 15,116 qualified, while out of 22,253 private candidates, 10,716 passed. The overall pass percentage for the exam is 81.15%.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Marksheet

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 exam scorecard download link has been activated at the official website. Students can download their results using their registration number and other details on the login page.

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result marksheet?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in, and kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on 'Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide the details such as registration number, and other details

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 direct download link

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result: Urban and Rural areas have similar results

As per the results, the pass rate in the urban areas is 81.10 per cent, whereas 81.31 per cent in rural areas.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result: Stream-Wise Toppers

Science: Vidya Lakshmi (598 marks)

Arts: Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi, and Kavitha B V (596 marks)

Commerce: Gnanavi M (597 marks)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Re-evaluation to begin from THIS date!

Those who are not satisfied with the Karnataka 2nd PUC result can apply for re-evaluation from April 14 to 24. The students will have to pay an amount of Rs. 1,670 for the re-evaluation of the answer sheet.