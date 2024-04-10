Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Live: KSEAB class 12 result anytime on karresults.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC result today, April 10

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12th result today, April 10. The board will hold a press conference at 10 am, in which the result will be officially announced along with the stream toppers, pass percentage, and other details. After the declaration of the results, the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12th result download link will be activated on the official website. Students are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.

To check results, Karnataka's 2nd PUC registration number and subject combination (stream name) will be required to check scores. The link to download the scorecards will be shared in this blog, once out.

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS blog for latest updates.