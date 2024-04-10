Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Live: KSEAB class 12 result anytime on karresults.nic.in, check latest updates
Live now

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Live: KSEAB class 12 result anytime on karresults.nic.in, check latest updates

Karnataka's 2nd PUC Result will be announced today, April 10 at 10 am. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on results.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 10:04 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result today, April 10
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC result today, April 10

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12th result today, April 10. The board will hold a press conference at 10 am, in which the result will be officially announced along with the stream toppers, pass percentage, and other details. After the declaration of the results, the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12th result download link will be activated on the official website. Students are advised to track the official website for the latest updates. 

To check results, Karnataka's 2nd PUC registration number and subject combination (stream name) will be required to check scores. The link to download the scorecards will be shared in this blog, once out.

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS blog for latest updates. 

 

Live updates :Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 10, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka PUC Result 2024 anytime

    Karnataka PUC Result 2024 will be announced anytime now. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned with us for latest updates.

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result in 5 minutes

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result download link will be activated at 11 am today, April 10. Karnataka Education Minister will declare class 12 results at 10 am today. In the press conference, the Minister will announce the pass percentage, topper details, and other details.

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC result through digilocker?

    • Go to the Digilocker app or website
    • Click on 'Pull Partner Documents'
    • Now, click on the 'KSEAB' from the dropdown menu and select Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet 2024
    • Enter passing year and registration number
    • Select the 'Get Document' option to download the mark sheet
    • Click on 'Save to Locker' to save the mark sheet 
  • Apr 10, 2024 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024?

    Karnataka Education Minister will announce Karnataka's 2nd PUC Result 2024 today, April 10 through a press conference. He will announce results along with pass percentage, topper link, and district-wise toppers.

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Statistics

    This year, a total of 6.9 lakh students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, of which 3.3 lakh were boys and 3.6 lakh were girls. These exams were conducted at 1,124 exam centre across the state. 

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Marksheet?

    • Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in
    • Click on the link that reads, 'PUC results'
    • It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your registration number and submit
    • Download 2nd PUC Karnataka result 2024 for future reference
  • Apr 10, 2024 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result?

    karresults.nic.in

    pue.kar.nic.in

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result live: Press conference in half an hour

    KSEAB is all set to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC result. The Karnataka 2nd PUC result press conference will be started at 10 am. Once it is out, the result link will be shared with the students. 

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students appeared in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023?

    In 2023, more than seven lakh students appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2 exam. As per the data, a total of 7,27,923 registered for the exam of which 7,25,821 were eligible to appear in the exam and 23,754 students remained absent. A total of 7,02,067 students appeared for the exam of which 5,24,209 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 percent.

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2024 conducted?

    The Karnataka PUC exam was conducted from March 1 to 22 in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm wherein around 7 lakh students appeared in the second PUC exam.

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Press Conference at 10 am

    KSEAB will hold a press conference to announce the 2nd PUC or class 12th board exam result today, April 10 at 10 am. 

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Last year's grade-wise results

    As per last year's results, a total of 1,09,509 students obtained above 85 per cent marks in 2nd PUC results,  2,47,315 obtained first class division,  90,014 secured second class division marks, and  77,371 pass the exam.

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Karnataka PUC 2024 result through SMS?

    In order to download the Karnataka PUC 2024 result, students must adhere to the simple instructions provided below.

    • Open the app on your phone.
    • Click the message now.
    • Text an SMS to 56263 using the format KAR12REGISTRATION number.
    • You will now obtain the status of the second PUC results on the same phone.

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: How to download?

    • Go to karresults.nic.in, the official website.
    • On the homepage, select the "Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024" flashing link.
    • Students will see a page on the screen where they must enter the necessary information.
    • The results of the Karnataka PUC 2024 will show on the screen.
    • Save the Karnataka PUC 2024 result on your computer for later use.

     

  • Apr 10, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Karnataka 2nd PUC result be announced?

    As per the official updates, Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 will be announced today, April 10 am at 10 am and the result link will be activated after 11 am.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement