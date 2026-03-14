Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: Iran's plans to take over Middle East are dead, says Donald Trump

Tehran:

US President Donald Trump claimed via Truth Social that Iran's ambitions to dominate the Middle East and destroy Israel are now dead, mirroring the fate of Iran's own plans. He further announced that US Central Command, under his orders, executed a massive bombing raid on Kharg Island, obliterating all military targets there in one of the region's most powerful strikes. These statements come amid escalating US-Iran conflict, including the US and Israel's killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Iran's vows of revenge.

The US faces heightened terrorism threats domestically, exacerbated by the Iran war and significant personnel losses at the FBI and Justice Department. Recent incidents include two ISIS-inspired men bringing homemade bombs to a far-right protest in New York City; a Lebanese naturalised citizen ramming his vehicle into a Michigan synagogue after losing family in an Israeli airstrike; and a Virginia man with a prior terrorism conviction shouting "Allahu akbar" before firing in a university classroom, where he was killed by students. Iran's history of US-targeted plots includes a disrupted 2020 murder-for-hire against John Bolton after General Qassem Soleimani's assassination, and a 2024 conviction of a Pakistani businessman for hiring hitmen against figures like Trump under Revolutionary Guard instructions. The FBI has warned of unverified Iranian drone attack aspirations in California, while lone actors, radicalised online like the 2015 Chattanooga shootings and 2016 Orlando nightclub massacre, remain hard to predict, with wars acting as "accelerants" for disaffected individuals.

Strains on counterterrorism stem from Trump administration firings and resignations: FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed dozens of agents, including those on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe; about half of the Justice Department's National Security Division counterterrorism prosecutors and a third of senior leaders departed, diverted to tasks like reviewing Jeffrey Epstein files. Experts like retired FBI official Frank Montoya lament the loss of experienced personnel without transitions, leaving novices "starting from way behind"; former National Security Division head Matthew Olsen called the agencies less capable than 18 months ago. Despite this, the FBI asserts its agents work tirelessly to defend the homeland, and the Justice Department insists its focus remains on foreign and domestic threats with no known credible plots. Officials emphasise broad awareness over surveillance to disrupt risks early through source outreach, inter-agency tips and task forces.