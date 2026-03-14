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Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: Iran's plans to take over Middle East are dead, says Donald Trump

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Updated:

Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: The United States is grappling with intensified domestic terrorism risks, fueled by the ongoing war with Iran and deep staff reductions at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Justice Department.

Iran-US-Israel war LIVE UPDATES.
Iran-US-Israel war LIVE UPDATES. Image Source : AFP
Tehran:

US President Donald Trump claimed via Truth Social that Iran's ambitions to dominate the Middle East and destroy Israel are now dead, mirroring the fate of Iran's own plans. He further announced that US Central Command, under his orders, executed a massive bombing raid on Kharg Island, obliterating all military targets there in one of the region's most powerful strikes. These statements come amid escalating US-Iran conflict, including the US and Israel's killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Iran's vows of revenge.

The US faces heightened terrorism threats domestically, exacerbated by the Iran war and significant personnel losses at the FBI and Justice Department. Recent incidents include two ISIS-inspired men bringing homemade bombs to a far-right protest in New York City; a Lebanese naturalised citizen ramming his vehicle into a Michigan synagogue after losing family in an Israeli airstrike; and a Virginia man with a prior terrorism conviction shouting "Allahu akbar" before firing in a university classroom, where he was killed by students. Iran's history of US-targeted plots includes a disrupted 2020 murder-for-hire against John Bolton after General Qassem Soleimani's assassination, and a 2024 conviction of a Pakistani businessman for hiring hitmen against figures like Trump under Revolutionary Guard instructions. The FBI has warned of unverified Iranian drone attack aspirations in California, while lone actors, radicalised online like the 2015 Chattanooga shootings and 2016 Orlando nightclub massacre, remain hard to predict, with wars acting as "accelerants" for disaffected individuals.

Strains on counterterrorism stem from Trump administration firings and resignations: FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed dozens of agents, including those on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe; about half of the Justice Department's National Security Division counterterrorism prosecutors and a third of senior leaders departed, diverted to tasks like reviewing Jeffrey Epstein files. Experts like retired FBI official Frank Montoya lament the loss of experienced personnel without transitions, leaving novices "starting from way behind"; former National Security Division head Matthew Olsen called the agencies less capable than 18 months ago. Despite this, the FBI asserts its agents work tirelessly to defend the homeland, and the Justice Department insists its focus remains on foreign and domestic threats with no known credible plots. Officials emphasise broad awareness over surveillance to disrupt risks early through source outreach, inter-agency tips and task forces.

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    Iran's Kharg Island devastated by US bombing

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  • 7:44 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
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    US bombs key Iranian oil Island, deploys more forces: Donald Trump

    President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces obliterated military sites on Iran's Kharg Island, critical hub for the nation's oil exports, during strikes. He warned that the island's oil infrastructure remains a potential next target, escalating the nearly two-week war with Iran. An American official confirmed deployment of 2,500 additional Marines and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East for reinforcement. The move follows Trump's prior claim of total destruction of Kharg's military targets via a massive CENTCOM bombing raid. Iran's parliament speaker had cautioned just a day earlier that hitting oil facilities would trigger unprecedented retaliation.

     

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
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    FBI and justice department turnover

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  • 7:33 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
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    Iran's history of US plots

    Iran vowed revenge for the U.S.-Israel killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Past actions include a disrupted 2020 murder-for-hire plot against John Bolton after General Qassem Soleimani's assassination and a Pakistani businessman's recent New York conviction for 2024 Revolutionary Guard-directed hitman hires targeting Trump and others. The FBI issued an unverified bulletin on Iran's California drone attack aspirations, with no specific plot confirmed. Iran's large-scale US assault capability remains unclear.

     

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
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  • 7:15 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
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  • 7:02 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Heightened US terrorism threats

    The US confronts elevated domestic terrorism risks amid the Iran war and personnel cuts at the FBI and Justice Department. Last week's incidents include two ISIS-inspired men carrying homemade bombs to a far-right protest outside New York City's mayoral mansion; a Lebanese naturalised citizen ramming his vehicle into a Michigan synagogue (Temple Israel near Detroit) after losing four family members in an Israeli airstrike, before being shot by security and a Virginia man with a prior terrorism conviction yelling "Allahu akbar" and opening fire in an Old Dominion University classroom, killed by students.

     

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
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  • 6:52 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Iran's plans to take over Middle East are dead: US President Donald Trump

    US president Donald Trump on Saturday said that Iran had ambitions to dominate the entire Middle East region and destroy Israel, but claimed that those "plans are now dead".In a Truth Social Post, Trump said, "Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East, and completely obliterating Israel. JUST LIKE IRAN ITSELF, THOSE PLANS ARE NOW DEAD!"

     

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