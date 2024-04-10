Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2024 out, A vidyalakshmi tops with 598 marks, meet stream-wise toppers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2024 out

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has today announced the results of the Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) exams. Students who took the 2nd PUC 2024 exam can download their results at the official website, karresults.nic.in.

As per results, a total of 6,81, 079 students appeared for Karnataka board PUC 2 exams, of which 552690 have passed taking the overall pass percentage to 81.15%.

Along with the results, the officials announced the stream-wise performance, list of toppers, etc. As per the announcement made by the education minister, this year too, Dakshina Kannada district has bagged the top position in the KSEAB class 12th result for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce. Udupi district has secured the second position and Vijayapura has secured the third position.

Check complete 2nd PUC Result 2024 topper list below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024: Stream Wise statistics

Stream Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Arts 1,87,891 1,28,448 68.36 Science 2,15, 357 1,74,315 80.94 Commerce 2,77, 831 2,49,927 89.96 Total 6,81,079 5,52,690 81.15

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Stream-wise topper list

A vidyalakshmi from the science stream has got the first position in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2024 with 598 marks. She is the overall topper as well as science stream topper.

Gnanavi M is the only Commerce topper who scored 597 marks.

This year, there are three toppers in the Art stream. Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi and Kavitha B V have scored 596 marks in the Karnataka PUC 2 examination.

Meet Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Science stream toppers

Rank 1: A Vidyalakhsmi (598 marks)

Rank 2: K H Urvish Prashanth, Vybhavi Acharya, Janhavi Tumkur Gururaj, Gunasagar D (597 marks)

Rank 3: Fathima Imran, V S Sreemann Narayan, Gouri Sanjeev Suryavanshi, Abhijay M S, Hari Priya R

Meet Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Commerce stream toppers

Rank 1: Gnanavi M: 597 marks

Rank 2: Pavan M S, Harshith, B Tulsi Pai, Tejaswini K Kale: 596 marks

Meet Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Arts stream toppers