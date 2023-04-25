UP Board 12th Result 2023 DECLARED at upresults.nic.in; Download scorecard here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 12th Result 2023 declared

UP Board 12th Result 2023: UP Board 10th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared UP Board 12th reuslt 2023 today, April 25. Students who took the exam can check their UPMSP Class 12th result from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Students need to login with their roll number and captcha code to download the UP Board 10th marksheet. A total of 25,85,718 regular students registered for the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2023, of which 24,11,402 appeared in the board examination and 17,98,942 students passed the exam. This year the Board has recorded pass percentage at 75.52 percent.

How to Check UP Board 12th Result 2023?

Go to the official website of upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'UP Board 12th Result 2023' link on the homepage.

Next, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit tab.

The UPMSP Result 2023 Class 12 will appear on the screen.

Download the UP Board Result PDF and take a print of it for future reference.

