AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 out at bie.ap.gov.in, how to check results offline

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results in 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has finally uploaded the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results on its website. Students who appeared in the said exam can download their results on the official website of results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. If candidates ae not able to access the result link, there are some other ways to check the AP result, you can check your result with the help of SMS facility or Digilocker.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: How to check ap inter results 2023 manabadi via SMS?

Students can check AP Inter Result 2023 in offline mode via SMS. In case the candidates don’t have a stable internet connection they can check their AP Inter 12th Result 2023 via SMS by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Open the text message application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Next, type a message in the given format: APGEN 'space' REGISTRATION NO

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 4: Your AP Inter Result 2023 will be reverted to your mobile number after some time.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: How to check ap inter results 2023 manabadi via Digilocker?

Step 1: Candidates can visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app on their smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'BIEAP' section.

Step 3: Now, click on the link that reads 'AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023'

Step 4: Select the exam name and enter your roll number

Step 5: AP Inter Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download AP Inter Result 2023 and save it for future reference

