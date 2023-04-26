Follow us on Image Source : FILE Noida: More than 50 Schools fined Rs.1 Lakh for not refunding 15% fees

Noida: The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on more than 50 private schools. Recently, the Allahabad High Court ordered that even after the closure of the school, the private schools which had collected fees from the parents of the children during the Corona outbreak should return 15% amount of the fees. The schools that violate this order will have to pay a fine. Based on this order, the District Magistrate of Noida has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on 50 private schools.

The district magistrate for Noida, Manish Kumar Verma, said that the schools have 30 days. If the parents' tuition is not paid back, the penalties would increase to Rs 5 lakh.

Famous Private Schools in Noida have been fined

There are several private schools in Noida that have been fined including Father Agnel School, Ryan International School, G.D. Goenka Global School, Lotus Valley International School, Shiv Nadar School, Ramagya School, and others.

The Allahabad High Court has ordered all schools to repay 15% of the fees collected during the academic session on January 16 of this year.

Schools have said in response that during the Corona period, they themselves had given 20 to 30 percent discounts to the parents, so the discount should be included in the court order.

In this regard, the District Magistrate has sought information from the concerned department. He said in the order that the schools should follow the order of the High Court.

