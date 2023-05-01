CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 likely to be released in mid of this month, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV cbse class 10th, 12th result 2023 to be declared soon

CBSE 10th 12th result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of the Class 10th and 12th board exams at its websites of cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbseresults.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. The results will also be accessible on Digilocker and other platforms as well. Students will be able to check their results using their roll number, date of birth on the login page, once the result is declared.

It is expected that the board will announce the result in mid of May. On the announcement of the statement of the results, there is, however, no official confirmation. Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official websites.

CBSE 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to 24 and class 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to 31,2023.

CBSE 10th 12th result 2023: Will CBSE announce 10th, and 12th results on the same day?

Comparing last year's statistics, the board announced the result of Classes 10th and 12th on the same day. According to that, it is expected that the board will announce the 10th, and 12th results on the same day. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results.

CBSE 10th 12th result 2023: How to download?

Candidates must go to the CBSE's official website.

Click the "CBSE 10th 12th result 2023" notification link.

You'll be directed to the login page.

Now, enter your credentials, including your roll number, birthday, captcha, and other details.

The respective CBSE 10th 12th result 2023 will be displayed.

Download CBSE Board result 2023 and save it for future reference.

