CBSE Board Result 2023 Date: Check latest updates on Class 10th and 12th exam result

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for classes 10th and 12th. Students will be able to download their results from the website of results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in, once it is released.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted exams for classes 10th and 12th from February to April 2023 wherein a total of 21,86, 940 students sat for the class 10th exams and 1696770 appeared in the class 12th exams. Students will have to enter their school code, roll number, and security code to check their CBSE result 2023.

CBSE Board Exam for Class 10th and 12th Release Date and Time

According to the data, around 38,83,710 students appeared in the CBSE Board exams for the academic year 2022-2023. Now, the students are eagerly waiting for the release of the results. It is expected that the results will be declared in mid month of May 2023. However, the board has not made any announcement in this regard. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.

Last year, the results were declared in the month of July. But this year, the board is planning to announce the CBSE 10th, and 12th results sooner, as per reports. Along with the results, the board will announce the names of toppers, overall pass percentage, girls' and boys' pass percentages, and other statistics. Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the latest updates.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Last five-year result dates

Before COVID-19, the board was releasing the 10th, and 12th results in the month of May. As the board is following the old pattern of board exams from this year, it is expected that the results will be announced in the month of May 2023. However, there is no confirmation from the board on the release of results.

Year Class 10 Class 12 2022 July 22, 2022 July 22, 2022 2021 Sept 29, 2021 Aug 3, 2021 2020 July 15, 2020 July 13, 2020 2019 May 6, 2019 May 2, 2019 2018 May 29, 2018 May 26, 2018

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Alternative Websites

Students will be able to check their Class 10th and 12th results on these alternative websites, once it is declared.

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG

SMS

IVRS or call

CBSE Board Exam Result 2023: How to download?

Students will be able to download CBSE Board Exam Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th followed by the easy steps given below.

Go to official website for CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in

Then click on CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 link.

Now, enter roll number, registration, name on the login

Then, the CBSE board class 10th, 12th result immediately shows up on your screen

Download your result and save it for future reference

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Once, the result is declared. Candidates will be able to check the following details online in the board result of CBSE 2023 Class 10 & 12.

Roll Number

Name of a Student

Subject Code

Father’s Name

Grade

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: What after results?

After the declaration of CBSE results 2023, students can collect the mark sheet of their respective classes and marks certificates from the schools. Students who pass 10th class exams will be able to choose any one of the streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. 12th-passed students will be able to select the undergraduate course as per their choice.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Revaluation/ Rechecking

Students who are not satisfied with the CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 can apply for the revaluation or rechecking of the answer sheet. The application dates and fee for revaluation will be announced after the declaration of CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Compartment exams

Those students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for compartmental exams. The date sheet and other details of CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exams will be issued after the CBSE results 2023.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: How to check results through SMS?

Candidates will be able to check CBSE 10th 12th result via SMS followed by the steps given below.

Open SMS application on the mobile phone.

For 10th: cbse10

For 12th: cbse12

Send this SMS to 7738299899.

CBSE result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: How to check results through Call/IVRS?

Candidates are required to call on the following numbers to check cbse 10th 12th results 2023.

For Delhi subscribers - 24300699

For others - 011–24300699

