CBSE Board Result 2023 Date: Check latest updates on Class 10th and 12th exam result

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for classes 10th and 12th. Students will be able to download their results from the website of results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in, once it is released.
The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted exams for classes 10th and 12th from February to April 2023 wherein a total of 21,86, 940 students sat for the class 10th exams and 1696770 appeared in the class 12th exams. Students will have to enter their school code, roll number, and security code to check their CBSE result 2023.
CBSE Board Exam for Class 10th and 12th Release Date and Time
According to the data, around 38,83,710 students appeared in the CBSE Board exams for the academic year 2022-2023. Now, the students are eagerly waiting for the release of the results. It is expected that the results will be declared in mid month of May 2023. However, the board has not made any announcement in this regard. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.
Last year, the results were declared in the month of July. But this year, the board is planning to announce the CBSE 10th, and 12th results sooner, as per reports. Along with the results, the board will announce the names of toppers, overall pass percentage, girls' and boys' pass percentages, and other statistics. Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the latest updates.
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Last five-year result dates
Before COVID-19, the board was releasing the 10th, and 12th results in the month of May. As the board is following the old pattern of board exams from this year, it is expected that the results will be announced in the month of May 2023. However, there is no confirmation from the board on the release of results.
|Year
|Class 10
|Class 12
|2022
|July 22, 2022
|July 22, 2022
|2021
|Sept 29, 2021
|Aug 3, 2021
|2020
|July 15, 2020
|July 13, 2020
|2019
|May 6, 2019
|May 2, 2019
|2018
|May 29, 2018
|May 26, 2018
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Alternative Websites
Students will be able to check their Class 10th and 12th results on these alternative websites, once it is declared.
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- results.gov.in
- DigiLocker
- UMANG
- SMS
- IVRS or call
CBSE Board Exam Result 2023: How to download?
Students will be able to download CBSE Board Exam Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th followed by the easy steps given below.
- Go to official website for CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in
- Then click on CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 link.
- Now, enter roll number, registration, name on the login
- Then, the CBSE board class 10th, 12th result immediately shows up on your screen
- Download your result and save it for future reference
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Details mentioned on the scorecard
Once, the result is declared. Candidates will be able to check the following details online in the board result of CBSE 2023 Class 10 & 12.
- Roll Number
- Name of a Student
- Subject Code
- Father’s Name
- Grade
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: What after results?
After the declaration of CBSE results 2023, students can collect the mark sheet of their respective classes and marks certificates from the schools. Students who pass 10th class exams will be able to choose any one of the streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. 12th-passed students will be able to select the undergraduate course as per their choice.
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Revaluation/ Rechecking
Students who are not satisfied with the CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 can apply for the revaluation or rechecking of the answer sheet. The application dates and fee for revaluation will be announced after the declaration of CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023.
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Compartment exams
Those students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for compartmental exams. The date sheet and other details of CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exams will be issued after the CBSE results 2023.
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: How to check results through SMS?
Candidates will be able to check CBSE 10th 12th result via SMS followed by the steps given below.
- Open SMS application on the mobile phone.
- For 10th: cbse10
- For 12th: cbse12
- Send this SMS to 7738299899.
- CBSE result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: How to check results through Call/IVRS?
Candidates are required to call on the following numbers to check cbse 10th 12th results 2023.
- For Delhi subscribers - 24300699
- For others - 011–24300699
ALSO READ | Board Results 2023: Check updates on all central and state 10th, 12th pending board exam results
ALSO READ | CBSE Board Result 2023: Check Class 10th, 12th result expected date, alternative websites, and more