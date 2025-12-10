Delhi air quality today: AQI recorded at 269 as pollution levels drop, fine announced on open burning Delhi AQI: The worst air quality readings in the morning were reported at Dwarka's NSIT at 324 and Bawana at 319.

New Delhi:

Air quality in the national capital saw slight relief on Wednesday morning, December 10, but conditions remained far from satisfactory. According to the Sameer app, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index fell to 269, a notable drop from the 310 reading from Tuesday, however, the air quality in the national capital still sat in the "poor category".

The city, however, continued to remain blanketed in smog. 28 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the poor range, while nine stations remained in the very poor range.

The worst air quality readings in the morning were reported at Dwarka's NSIT at 324 and Bawana at 319.

Areas such as Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, Pusa, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur also remained in the very poor category with readings above 300. Only Aya Nagar, IGI Airport T3 and the Mandir Marg recorded moderate air quality. On Tuesday morning, the city’s overall AQI was 292 in the poor category and several areas, including Akshardham, Ghazipur and Anand Vihar had slipped into the very poor category with readings of 319.

Delhi CM imposes fine on open burning

With pollution concerns rising in the capital, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that authorities have been instructed to enforce a complete ban on open burning. A strict ban has also been placed on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors (clay ovens) across all hotels, restaurants and open eateries in the city.

Gupta said district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi can impose fines of up to ₹5,000 on anyone found burning waste in the open. She added in a post on social media that citizens are urged not to burn waste and that small acts of cooperation can make a significant difference.

Delhi AQI improves, but remains poor

These measures follow days of severe pollution in the city, during which the AQI remained in the very poor category. Air quality showed a slight improvement on Tuesday, settling at 291 in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Despite the marginal improvement, significant health concerns persist due to the continued high pollution levels.