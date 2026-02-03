Dhurandhar 2: FIR filed against location manager over unauthorised drone use in Mumbai Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the location manager of the film Dhurandhar 2. The manager is accused of flying a drone without permission in a high-security area of ​​South Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Bollywood film Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town, both in India and abroad. Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film has earned tremendously at the box office and even broke several records. Now, audiences are eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2, which is set to clash with KFG actor Yash's Toxic on March 19, 2026.

However, a major incident has surfaced during the shooting of Dhurandhar 2. According to reports, Mumbai Police have taken action against the film's location manager. Let's find out more about this entire matter.

What is the whole case?

Mumbai Police have registered a case against the location manager of the film Dhurandhar 2 for flying a drone without the necessary permission in the high-security Fort area of ​​South Mumbai. According to reports, the MRA Marg police station registered an FIR on February 1st against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for 'willful disobedience of lawful orders of public servants.'

According to the police, the FIR states that the crew used a drone for shooting a sequence, but they did not have any formal permission.

Sanjay Dutt was present during the shooting

According to reports, actor Sanjay Dutt and the entire crew were present for the shooting on February 1. This was the third day of this schedule. Since January 30, the historic Fort complex had been dramatically transformed to resemble a bustling old street in Pakistan.

A video related to this incident is also going viral:

When will Dhurandhar 2 be released?

The teaser for Dhurandhar 2 was released today, on February 3. The film is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read: When Dhurandhar title track echoed at Grammys, viral video surfaces | Watch