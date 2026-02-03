Delhi Cabinet approves scheme to provide free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali The scheme is part of the BJP poll promise in the Delhi assembly elections on festivals such as Holi and Diwali.

New Delhi:

The Delhi cabinet has approved a scheme to provide free LPG cylinders to residents during the festivals of Holi and Diwali. An official statement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected shortly.

The decision follows a promise made by the BJP during the Delhi assembly elections, when the party assured voters that free LPG cylinders would be provided on Holi and Diwali if it came to power.

Announcing the decision, the chief minister said, "I congratulate the families of Delhi. Today, the cabinet has approved the decision to provide free LPG cylinders."

How the free LPG cylinder scheme will work

Rekha Gupta said all ration card holders in Delhi will receive a free cylinder during Holi and Diwali and a fund of Rs 242 crore has been allocated for this scheme.

"An amount of Rs 853, equivalent to the cost of one cylinder, will be transferred directly to the accounts of all eligible ration card holders through DBT. Ration card holders who use PNG will also be covered under the scheme," she said.

The scheme will benefit 17.5 lakh ration card holders across Delhi, she added.