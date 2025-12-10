Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Meesho IPO Listing: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests

  Live Meesho IPO Listing: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests

Meesho Share Price NSE, BSE: Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Meesho are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43.

Meesho IPO Listing On NSE, BSE.
Meesho IPO Listing On NSE, BSE. Image Source : NSE/PTI
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform are all set to hit the secondary market today, i.e. on December 10, 2025. Ahead of this, the initial public offer (IPO) received a good response from investors. This issue got subscribed 79.02 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Ahead of the listing, Meesho's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list on the secondary market at around Rs 154, reflecting a grey market premium of 38.74 per cent.

Check all the latest updates related to Meesho share price today here. 

 

Live updates :Meesho IPO Listing LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:54 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Meesho IPO Listing LIVE: What GMP suggests

    Meesho's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list hit the secondary market at around Rs 154, reflecting a grey market premium of 38.74 per cent.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Meesho IPO Listing LIVE: Price band of IPO

    The e-commerce firm's Rs 5,421 crore IPO has a price band of Rs 105-111 per share, valuing Meesho at Rs 50,096 crore (USD 5.6 billion) at the upper end.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Meesho IPO Listing LIVE: How the company plans to utilise proceeds?

    Meesho plans to utilise proceeds for investment in cloud infrastructure, marketing and brand initiatives, as well as funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Meesho IPO Listing LIVE: Raised Rs 2,439 crore from anchor investors

    Ahead of the IPO, which has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares, the company garnered a little over Rs 2,439 crore from anchor investors.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Dec 10, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Meesho IPO Listing LIVE: Issue got subscribed 79.02 times

    SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho's initial share sale got subscribed 79.02 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Meesho Ipo Gmp
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\