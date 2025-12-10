Live Meesho IPO Listing: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests Meesho Share Price NSE, BSE: Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Meesho are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43.

Mumbai:

Shares of SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform are all set to hit the secondary market today, i.e. on December 10, 2025. Ahead of this, the initial public offer (IPO) received a good response from investors. This issue got subscribed 79.02 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Ahead of the listing, Meesho's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list on the secondary market at around Rs 154, reflecting a grey market premium of 38.74 per cent.

Check all the latest updates related to Meesho share price today here.