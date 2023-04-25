CBSE Board Result 2023: Check Class 10th, 12th result expected date, alternative websites, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Result 2023 soon for Class 10th and 12th

CBSE Board Result 2023: After the release of UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also preparing for the release of the results. However, there is no official confirmation from the board on the date of releasing the results. It is expected that the board will announce the result next month as per media reports.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Overview

Last year, the board conducted the exams in two terms, and separate results were declared for both terms. However, this year, the exams were conducted at one time and it is expected to be declared early as compared to the last year. Once the result is declared, the students and parents will be able to download CBSE Class 10, and 12 results from the official website of cbse.gov.in and cbseresuts.nic.in. Apart from this, the results will also be available on SMS, Digilocker, and some official apps.

The board had conducted the Class 10th and 12th exams from February 14 to March 21 and April 5 respectively. According to the data, a total of 38,83,710 students, including 21,86,940 Class 10 students and 16,96,770 Class 12 students, were eligible to appear in the board exams this year.

CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th 12th: How to check?

Visit the official website

Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th 12th'

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button

CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th 12th will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th 12th and save it for future reference

CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th 12th: Alternative Websites

Students will be able to check on these alternative websites, once 10th, 12th result is declared.

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

