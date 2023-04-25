UP Board 2023 Topper Success Story: Shubh Chapra dreams to become an IAS Officer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 2023 12th Topper Shubh Chapra

UP Board 2023 Topper Success Story: The results of Intermediate and High Schools have already been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board. As per results, this year, 89.78% of students clear the high school exams, while 75.52% of candidates passed the intermediate exams. Girls outperform boys and the passing score of boys in high school is 86.64 and that of girls is 93.34 while in the intermediate exam, the passing score of boys is 69.34 percent and that of girls is 83 percent.

Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur has secured the first spot in UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 by securing 590 marks out of 600 while Shubh Chapra of Mohba has bagged first position in UP Board Class 12 Result 2023 by scoring 489 marks out of 500. In an interview with India TV, Shubh Chapra shares his success story. let's have a look.

Studied for 7 to 8 hours

Shubh said in a conversation with India TV that he has worked hard throughout the year. Shubh said that he has given the board exam this year and he has got the first position in the entire state. I have practiced and revised throughout the year due to which I have succeeded. Shubh further says that during the last days of the exam, he used to study for 7 to 8 hours daily. Shubh has given the credit for his success to his family, school, and friends. Shubh studies at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College located at Charkhari.

Shubh aims to become an IAS officer

Shubh says he wants to serve the country and aims to become an IAS officer. He further said that he has taken help from YouTube and Google for his preparation. He also advises his juniors to keep practicing. He also says, 'I am very happy with the results for class 12, and this will inspire me to work harder for my dream to become a civil servant'. At the same time, his parents appeared happy with his result.

