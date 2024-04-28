Madhya Pradesh: Three detained in connection with rape of 11-year-old tribal girl in Alirajpur

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

The Madhya Pradesh Police announced on Sunday that three individuals had been detained in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old tribal girl in Alirajpur district. The horrifying incident took place on Friday as the girl was returning home with two friends after attending a wedding.

Providing further details, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Neeraj Namdeo explained that the crime occurred in a village under the Jobat police station limits. The girl, accompanied by her friends, stopped in a field for a moment to attend to nature's call when the assault took place.

According to the police, a total of three persons were detained in connection to the incident. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against two boys, aged between 14 to 18 years, who allegedly raped the girl. Additionally, charges have been filed against another individual who helped the accused to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, the state unit chief of the Congress party, Jitu Patwari, visited Jobat to meet with the victim's family. In response to the incident, Patwari alleged that the accused enjoyed political patronage from a minister and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Further, the minister, assured that the authorities in Alirajpur were taking strict action against the accused in accordance with the law.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Karnataka horror: 28-year-old woman raped by man in front of his wife, forced to convert

READ MORE | 22-year-old woman repeatedly raped on promise of marriage in UP's Ballia