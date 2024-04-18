22-year-old woman repeatedly raped on promise of marriage in UP's Ballia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ballia: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man multiple times on the promise of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Thursday.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the victim alleged that the accused, Rajneesh Yadav recently refused to marry her and accused him of repeatedly raping her since 2021, said Station House Officer Dharam Veer Singh.

The SHO said that Upon the woman's father's inquiry into Rajneesh's refusal to marry, his parents and another relative reportedly verbally abused and threatened to kill him.

Following the complaint lodged by the woman's mother, an FIR was registered against Rajneesh under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and three members of his family were charged under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he added.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

