Madhya Pradesh woman gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Kota, seven accused arrested

A 40-year-old woman hailing from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped in the Railway Colony area of Rajasthan’s Kota, the police said on Monday (April 8). The woman, who was a daily wage worker, was allegedly raped by seven to eight men late on Friday. A case was registered on Saturday after which seven accused were arrested the following day. One accused is still absconding, the police said.

The incident took place when a woman was returning home and three to four men accosted her around 8.30 pm.

They took her to an isolated place near a power substation where they took turns to rape her, the police said.

“The accused then called three to four friends, who also raped her,” they added.

The woman’s husband was in their native village in Madhya Pradesh on the night she was raped, the police said.

Police register case

The police registered a case on the basis of her complaint under provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Eight men were identified and seven arrested. One accused is yet to be traced, Circle Inspector Pankaj Yadav said.

The survivor's statement was recorded before a magistrate on Monday, he said.

Two of the eight accused have a criminal history, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

