Several Congress leaders join BJP day after Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's rally in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The day after Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge held an election rally in Rajasthan, several party leaders including former MLA Gangajal Meel and PCC vice president Sushil Sharma left the party and joined the BJP on Sunday.

Hanuman Meel, who previously contested assembly elections under the Congress banner from Suratgarh, former PCC vice president Ashok Awasthi, and several others also joined the BJP in a ceremony attended by BJP leaders such as Onkar Singh Lakhawat, Narayan Panchariya, and Arun Chaturvedi.

Disappointment among Congress workers

Sushil Sharma alleged that dedicated Congress workers are disheartened by internal factionalism within the party. He stated that despite his years of service to Congress, there seems to be a lack of attentiveness to the concerns raised by party workers.

He said workers like him, who believe in the Sanatan Dharma, were disappointed due to the stand taken by the Congress on the issue of the Ram temple. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has proved its mettle not only in the country but also abroad. Influenced by this, with nationalist thinking, I have decided to leave the Congress and join the BJP," he said.

Former Congress MLA Meel accused PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of making arbitrary decisions in ticket distribution for the assembly elections. "When we complained about this to state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, he also did not listen to us. There is complete leg pulling going on in the Congress," he said.

In addition to Congress leaders, several individuals from various backgrounds, including retired officers, joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

