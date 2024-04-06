Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi tearing apart dignity of country, democracy, says Sonia Gandhi in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday (April 6) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of tearing apart the country's dignity and democracy, while also claiming that the Opposition leaders are being threatened to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron camp is eyeing 370 seats on its own. Sonia Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led Centre is hatching conspiracies to change the Constitution of the country and asserted that the country will give a befitting reply to the sitting government.

Addressing an election event of the party in Jaipur, the Congress leader said, “'Modi ji khud ko mahaan maan kar, desh aur loktantra ki maryada ka cheer haran kar rahe hain' (Considering himself great, Modi ji is tearing apart the dignity of the country and its democracy)...Opposition leaders are threatened to join the BJP. Today, the democracy of our country is in danger...Conspiracies are being done to change our Constitution...It is all a dictatorship and we all will give befitting reply to it.”

Sachin Pilot calls Lok Sabha elections 2024 “decisive”

Describing the upcoming general elections as “decisive”, Pilot said that the polls are between two ideologies.

“This election is between two ideologies. The central government has weakened our constitutional institutions through policy... In Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi announced this for the first time, if the Congress and INDIA alliance government is formed, they will give a legal guarantee of MSP to the farmers... This election is a decisive election for the nation,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi slams government

Addressing the event earlier, the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest by federal agencies to claim that the opposition was under attack under the BJP rule at the Centre.

"Unemployment and inflation at peak and paper leaks are happening in every state. There is no one to listen to the poor and the farmers," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also said, "We have named our manifesto 'Nyay Patra'. This manifesto is not just a list of announcements that we will forget after the elections. This is the voice of the nation that wants justice."

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were in Jaipur for the launch of the party's manifesto 'Nyay Patra'.

(With inputs from agencies)