Delhi says no to 'dry' Holi: Liquor shops to remain open in national capital today

New Delhi:

Liquor shops across Delhi will remain open during Holi this year after the government dropped the festival from its list of designated ‘dry days’, a senior excise department official said on Tuesday.

An order issued in January specifies that only Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti will be observed as dry days till the end of March. "There will be no dry day on Holi and liquor shops will function normally. Closures will take place strictly as per the January order," the official said.

Over the past few years, Holi was typically included among the dry days in the capital, which has around 750 liquor outlets. The order also clarifies that licence holders will not be entitled to any compensation for changes in the dry day list, and that the restriction on liquor sales does not apply to hotels serving alcohol to their guests.

