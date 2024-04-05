'What Modi has done so far is just an appetiser, main course yet to come': PM in Rajasthan's Churu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Rajasthan's Churu.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in these 10 years so far is just a trailer and a lot more has to be done. The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu.

Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come. No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come."

"There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead," he said.

"When I came to Churu on 26th February 2019, at that time the country had carried out an air strike in Balakot. We had taught a lesson to the terrorists. At that time I had said I would not let Mother India bow down... When our army carried out surgical strikes and air strikes, Congress and the people of this 'Ghamandia' alliance were asking for proof. Dividing the country and insulting our army is the identity of the Congress Party," the Prime Minister said.

Further slamming the Congress, "...I came to know that Congress has issued an advisory and asked all its units to remain silent on the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 'Unko lagne laga hai ki agar Ram ka naam liya pata nahi kab Ram-Ram ho jaye..."

Referring to the law on 'triple talaq', Modi said it has saved the lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families.

"The law on triple talaq is helping our Muslim sisters. My Muslim mothers and sisters should understand that triple talaq was a threat to their lives...Modi has not only protected you but Modi has protected every Muslim family...," he added.

He further said that the Congress and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc have their own interests and have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged people.

As Congress released its manifesto today, the Prime Minister said, "BJP definitely does what it says. Unlike other parties, BJP does not just release a manifesto, we come up with 'Sankalp Patra'. Most of the resolutions we mentioned in 2019's Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled..."

Churu Lok Sabha Seat to witness interesting contest

The upcoming contest in Churu is going to be an interesting one as former BJP leader Rahul Kaswan, who defeated Congress candidate Rafique Mandelia in 2019 polls, switched sides and will be representing the 'Grand Old Party' this time.

The BJP has fielded Devendra Jhajharia from this seat. Polling in Churu will take place in the first phase on April 19.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia innocent, will run government from jail, asserts Sanjay Singh | EXCLUSIVE