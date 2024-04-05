Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia innocent, will run government from jail, asserts Sanjay Singh | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday asserted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia who are behind bars in the excise policy case are innocent and asserted that the Delhi government will be run from the jail. The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Singh, who was also arrested in connection with the case, said action was taken against Raghav Magunta's father — YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy — on September 16, 2022.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that in the Delhi liquor scam, cases were made by preparing false witnesses. When Sanjay Singh was asked why there was a delay in getting bail? He said that this is part of the legal process and PMLA law is a bit complicated in the matter of bail. However, he clarified that he is not allowed to speak about his case as it is sub-judice.

Referring to the case related to Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh said that statements of total 456 witnesses of ED and CBI were taken but only four witnesses took the name of the CM. "Kejriwal has led a life of honesty... he aims to provide good education to the children and good health facilities to the people of Delhi," Singh said.

On being asked if the government can be run from the jail, Singh said, "Why not? It is constitutionally allowed. No one can object to it. It is not for the BJP and the LG to decide if we can run the government from the jail."

About his jail days

Recalling his time spent in jail, Sanjay Singh said, "I got a chance to read a lot in jail." Along with this, while referring to the initial days, he said that he was not allowed to talk to anyone for 11 days and was shifted from one barrack to another." It was announced that all the prisoners of ward number one, two and three should go to their respective wards. On the question of whether he got any VIP treatment… Sanjay Singh said, "No VIP treatment… I was taken from one barrack to another escorted with the police. After 11 days, I requested the Superintendent to give rights of normal prisoners and noly then I was able to meet some people."