JMM fields Hemant Soren's sister Anjani from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha, Saraskana assembly seats

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has revealed its candidates for both the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. Among the notable names announced is Anjani Soren, the sister of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who will be contesting from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency as well as the Saraskana Assembly constituency. Anjani will face off against BJP's Naba Charan Majhi and BJD's Sudam Marndi, a current minister in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's cabinet. Notably, BJP replaced sitting MP and Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu with Naba Charan Majhi for the Mayurbhanj seat this time.

Anjani's past electoral endeavors

In the 2019 general elections, Anjani contested from the same constituency, finishing third with 1,35,552 lakh votes. The seat was won by Tudu, with Debashish Marandi of BJD securing second place. Sudam Marndi, who contested from JMM in 2009, later switched allegiance to BJD. This time, Anjani and the I.N.D.I.A bloc are expected to highlight the alleged misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led government to target Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal, aiming to shift the electoral narrative in their favour.

Campaign strategy and personal background

Anjani, 52, is the second child of JMM President Shibu Soren and resides in Jashipur town in Mayurbhanj district. She serves as the JMM's Odisha unit president. The decision to field her was approved by party president Shibu Soren. Mayurbhanj will vote on June 1, coinciding with the final phase of the general elections nationwide.

Other electoral developments

In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh constituency, BJP's Radheshyam Rathiya and Congress's Menka Devi Singh will compete against Gondwana Gantantra Party's Madan Gond. BJP's Gomati Sai emerged victorious in 2019. Bastar will vote on May 7, 2024.

