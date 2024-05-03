Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Rae Bareli, calls him a 'political tourist'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Bhartiya Janta Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called Rahul Gandhi as a “political tourist” after the Congress nominated him from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

“Let him roam around. Tourists are welcomed but (they) don't make a permanent home,” Fadnavis said to PTI, when asked about the Congress leader filing his nomination from Rae Bareli. When asked about Pakistan’s former minister Fawad Chaudhary’s tweet favouring Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy CM alleged that Pakistan and like-minded elements want him at the helm.

“They feel if Modi Ji remains (as PM), their condition will be worse than the present begging bowl they are roaming around with,” he said.

Talking about Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the PM has emphasised that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is not his personal enemy. He said, "Whenever he (Thackeray) was unwell, PM Modi used to enquire about his health. I personally know this. The one thing PM Modi has taught us is that in politics nobody is our personal enemy. We only have ideological differences,"

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency

It is pertinent to note that Rae Bareli has been a bastion of the grand old party, with Rahul Gandhi’s mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi holding the seat for the last two decades. Recently, she was elected for the Rajya Sabha, making the Lok Sabha constituency vacant. After days of anticipation, the Congress party finally nominated Rahul as its candidate from Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi, who traditionally contests from the Amethi seat, had lost the 2019 general election against Smriti Irani but won from Kerala’s Wayanad.

The Congress party’s decision to nominate Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi is being portrayed by the BJP as a defeat of Congress. BJP has stated that Rahul is feared of losing in Amethi again and so he has switched the seat. Polling was held in Wayanad in the second phase on April 26, while Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

