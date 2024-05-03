Baramulla Lok Sabha Election 2024: Omar Abdullah to take on JKPC's Sajjad Lone, PDP's Fayaz Ahmad Mir

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, Sajjad Gani Lone of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (Centre) and Fayaz Ahmad Mir of JKPDP (Right).

Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency 2024: The key contest in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is set to take place between former chief minister Omar Abdullah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Sajjad Gani Lone of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) and Fayaz Ahmad Mir of the Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples' Democratic Party, (JKPDP).

Baramulla is one of the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not fielded its candidates on any of the three seats in Kashmir. The Congress which is in alliance with the National Conference has also not fielded its candidates.

Omar Abdullah filed his nomination from Baramulla on Thursday (May 2). Polling in this seat will take place in the fifth phase on May 20. Apart from Omar, eight more candidates filed their nomination papers at the office of the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Minga Sherpa.

Besides Abdullah, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, a former Rajya Sabha member, and Mohammad Rafiq Rather, both from the People's Democratic Party, Farooq Ahmad Bhat from National Youth Party's J&K unit, Irfan Ahmad Chack from the Bharat Jodo Party, Khursheed Ahmad Shah from the Rashtriya Jankranti Party, Abdul Hamid Gojree from the Aam Janta Party Democratic, and Independents Mehraj Uddin Najar and Basharat Hussain Najar also filed their nomination papers.

Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference and incarcerated former legislator, Engineer Rashid have already filed papers for this Lok Sabha seat.

Baramulla Lok Sabha Election 2019

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, National Conference's Mohammad Akbar Lone, who received 133,426 votes -- 29.29 per cent defeated JKPC's Raja Aijaz Ali who grabbed 1,03,193 -- 22.65 per cent -- by a margin of 30,233 votes.

Baramulla Lok Sabha Election 2014

In 2014, JKPDP's Muzaffar Hussain Baig defeated JKNC's Sharifuddin Shariq by a margin of 29,219 votes. Baig received a total of 175,277 -- 37.61 per cent -- votes while Shariq got 1,46,058 -- 31.34 per cent votes.

The Baramulla seat has a total of 18 Assembly segments.

Karnah Kupwara Trehgam Kupwara Lolab Handwara Langate Sopore Baramulla Rafiabad Uri Baramulla Gulmarg Wagoora-Kreeri Pattan Sonawari Bandipora Bandipora Gurez (ST) Budgam Budgam Beerwah

