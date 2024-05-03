'Congress and JMM are in race for corruption and looting': PM Modi in Jharkhand rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Jharkhand for a poll campaign, launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party and the Congress on Friday. Addressing a public event in Singhbhum, PM Modi accused the JMM-led coalition in the state of being steeped in corruption and looting.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted a recent news report exposing a Congress MP caught with Rs 300 crore, questioning whose money it belonged to and labeling it as the money of the poor, laborers, farmers, Dalits, and tribals of Jharkhand villages. "Whose money is this? It's the money of the poor, labourers, farmers, Dalits, and tribals of Jharkhand villages. Is this not a loot of your money,” PM Modi said.

Expanding on the alleged fallacies of the opposition, PM Modi criticized Congress and JMM leaders for being embroiled in scams and corruption. He questioned their motives for seeking power, suggesting it was for personal gain rather than the welfare of the people.

"What face do the Congress and JMM leaders come to you with? They are so shameless that even after getting caught in scams and corruption, they do not care about it. Why do you think they are so eager to make a government? Do you think it's for your good? They want to make a government in Delhi because they want to unleash unrestrained loot in the country," PM Modi said

"Before 2014, they did nothing but loot the country. In their government, adivasis are killed in broad daylight. They want to maintain terror of criminals among the adivasis," he added.

PM Modi also targeted the Congress party's alleged plans to allocate property to those involved in "vote jihad," expressing concern over their disregard for constitutional principles and their prioritization of vote bank politics over the interests of the nation.

He further accused Congress and its allies of providing shelter to infiltrators, leading to the occupation of tribal land and a decline in the tribal population, particularly in areas like Santhal Pargana.

“Congress, JMM, and their allies prioritize their vote bank over everything else. They provide shelter to infiltrators in Jharkhand, leading to the occupation of tribal land. Consequently, the number of tribals, especially in areas like Santhal Pargana, is decreasing,” PM Modi added.

