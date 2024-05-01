Michael Vaughan picks his semi-finalists excluding India, gets schooled by fans on T20 World Cup 2024 format

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/CRICKET AUS/BCCI Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked his four semi-finalists for T20 World Cup but got instantly fact-checked by the fans

With a few squads for the T20 World Cup 2024 next month in the Caribbean and the United States getting announced, the experts, the former cricketers and the fans have started picking the sides who they think will make it to the semi-finals. Some of the Indian fans are hopeful of the Men in Blue reaching the final four, however, many were unsure given the strength of the other teams and lack of an in-form finisher. Former England captain Michael Vaughan picked his semi-finalists excluding India, but got instantly fact-checked on social media.

"My 4 Semi finalists for the T20 WC … England, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies," Vaughan wrote on Twitter (now X). However, given the format, qualification of all three of England, South Africa and West Indies together won't be possible. England are seeded as B1, West Indies as C2 and South Africa as D1. Irrespective of the position they finish at in their respective groups, their seedings won't change.

As per the Super 8 draw, Group 2 includes A2, B1, C2 and D1 which means Pakistan (or any other team qualifying from Group A apart from India), B1 (England), C2 (West Indies) and D1 (South Africa) will be in the same group and only two from each group of four teams will reach the semis. Hence, only two from Pakistan, England, South Africa and West Indies will make the semi-finals while two from India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group 1 will be the other semi-finalists.

It will be hard on one of those teams but as they say, it's a group of death and Pakistan, especially will have to be at its best to counter that threat. The tournament features 20 teams in the first round divided into four groups of five each with the top two set to advance to Super Eight round.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and South Africa have announced their provisional squads for the T20 World Cup thus far and a few more teams are expected to announce their teams in the coming days.