Odisha extends social media ban in Malkangiri for 18 hours amid violent clash

The Odisha government has extended the ban on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, in the Malkangiri district for another 18 hours until noon on December 10. The move comes in response to violent clashes that erupted between two communities following the discovery of a headless body of a woman, sparking communal unrest in the area.

The suspension of internet services is part of the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of rumors and curb further violence in the aftermath of the discovery, which has significantly escalated tensions between the tribal communities of Rakhelguda and MV-26.

What is happening in Odisha?

The violence began when the headless body of Lake Padiami, a 51-year-old widow from Rakhelguda village, was found along the banks of a local river. The discovery triggered anger and grief among the local tribal communities, who quickly organized protests and demanded immediate justice.

Reports indicate that on Sunday, a large group of tribal men and women from Rakhelguda, some armed with weapons, assembled in the nearby MV-26 village. They attacked homes, looted shops, and set fire to at least four houses. Several vehicles were also destroyed in the mob’s rampage.

The violence left at least 12 houses damaged, and some villagers were forced to flee their homes to escape the onslaught. Police officials confirmed that a prohibitory order has been imposed in the affected areas to prevent further clashes.

In response to the escalating violence, the Odisha Police and BSF forces were deployed to restore order. A team from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) was also dispatched to assist in the region. The situation was further controlled with the arrival of fire services personnel and additional security forces.

Malkangiri Additional Superintendent of Police, Raj Kishore Das, confirmed that the situation is now under control, thanks to the deployment of forces and the ongoing peace talks. Malkangiri Collector, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, and SP Vinodh Patil visited the affected areas, where they conducted a peace committee meeting with representatives from both communities.

To provide relief to the victims, the Odisha government has announced financial assistance for those affected by the violence.

The victim’s son has been provided with an ex-gratia payment of Rs 30,000, while the Chief Minister of Odisha has sanctioned a Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased woman. The Malkangiri Collector stated that 163 houses had been damaged during the violence, and efforts are being made to assist those affected by the unrest.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing head of Lake Padiami continues, with a scientific team and sniffer-dog squad deployed to collect evidence and piece together the details of the crime. Tensions between the two communities have been high, with tribal organizations demanding that the accused individuals be arrested immediately and the missing head of the woman be recovered.

