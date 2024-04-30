Five of family, including a child, killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala's Kannur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The car was badly damaged in the accident.

In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including a child, were killed after their car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur on Monday night. According to police, the deceased were identified as KN Padmakumar (59), a resident of Kalichanadukkam, Choorikkatt Sudhakaran (52), a resident of Bheemanadi, Kozhummal Krishnan (65), Ajitha (35), and Akash (9).

How the incident occurred?

The incident is said to have occurred around 10.15 pm on Monday in the Kannapuram area in Kannur. A family of five was travelling from Thalassery to Kasaragod when their car collided with a lorry transporting gas cylinders from Mangaluru, the police said.

Four individuals in the car lost their lives at the scene, while the death of the nine-year-old was confirmed later at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. The lorry driver also sustained injuries in the accident, they added.

Lorry's driver taken into custody

As per the police, Sudhakaran and other members of his family were returning home after dropping his son Saurav at a hostel in Kozhikode, who is pursuing CA. The fire department officials and the police reached the spot and took the deceased out of the car. Motor Vehicle Department authorities also arrived at the site. The police have taken the lorry and the driver into custody.

