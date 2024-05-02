Pakistan desperate to make 'Shehzada' Prime Minister: PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat's Anand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi and Congress on Thursday, saying Pakistan is desperate to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister. He also said that Pakistan is fond of Congress party. Modi's remark comes after Pakistan's former minister Fawad Chaudhary shared a video of Rahul Gandhi on social media and praised him.

During his address in an elections rally in Anand city of Gujarat. PM Modi sarcastically said that today when Congress is becoming weak and is dying in India, then Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that Pakistan is desperate to make the prince the Prime Minister.

Attacking Congress, PM Modi said that this was not surprising because they already knew that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. He further said that the partnership between Pakistan and Congress has been exposed. This shows that the enemies of the country do not want a strong but weak government in India.

PM targets Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam

PM Modi also targeted Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam over her recent statement on 'vote jihad'. He said that the opposition alliance is now calling for vote jihad. PM said that till now he had heard about love jihad and land jihad, but now an appeal for 'Vote Jihad' is being made by a person belonging to an educated Muslim family. The PM told the people who came to the rally that you all know what Jihad means. No Congress leader has condemned it.