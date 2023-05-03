NEET admit card 2023: NTA to release NEET UG hall tickets today at neet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NTA NEET UG hall tickets soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET admit card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test today, May 3 as per media reports. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of admit card's date and time. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the Neet UG admit card 2023 will be able to download hall tickets using their credentials on the login page available at neet.nta.nic.in, once released.

The testing agency has scheduled the NEET UG medical entrance exam on May 7, 2023. According to previous trends, the admit cards are usually issued three to four days before the exam. Hence, candidates can expect the hall tickets anytime soon. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

NEET UG 2023 exam city slip

The testing agency has already released the neet ug 2023 exam city slip on April 30. All those who have yet not checked their exam city can do so by accessing the official website of neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should note that the exam city slip is not admit card. The National Testing Agency will release the admit card separately. Without admit card, there will be no entry to the exam center.

NEET UG 2023 exam pattern

NEET UG exam 2023 will be divided into two sections - Section A and B. Section A will contain 35 questions whereas Section B will have 15 questions. In Section B, candidates will have to attempt 10 questions. 200 multiple-choice questions from the topics of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (further divided into Botany and Zoology) will be asked. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The question paper will set in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 marking scheme

The NEET UG 2023 will have a total mark of 720. Candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and for each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. There will be no negative marking for unanswered/unattempted questions.

NEET UG 2023 hall ticket: How to download?

Visit the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'NEET UG 2023 hall ticket'

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, you need to enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc.

NEET UG 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

