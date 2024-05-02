Hema Malini pens adorable wedding anniversary note for Dharmendra, 'What more can I ask of life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary today.

Actress and politician Hema Malini penned a heartwarming note as she and her star husband Dharmendra completed 44 years of marital bliss on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The veteran actress took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a video made by a fan featuring pictures of the couple. "Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, two beautiful girls, lovely grandchildren surrounding us and drowning us with their love!” she wrote.

See the post:

"Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness. Video by a fan,'' she added. Dharmendra and Hema have shared screen space in almost 28 films. They first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan in 1970 and fell in love.

After Tum Haseen Main Jawan, they appeared together in movies such as Naya Zamana, Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Charas, Jugnu, Azaad, and Dillagi, among many others. Their last film together was Shimla Mirchi, which released in 2020, where Hema played the title role and Dharmendra had a cameo. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Hema-Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol too wished her parents on their special day by sharing an unseen picture on Instagram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.

On the other hand, Hema Malini is busy with her political stint amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP candidate is seeking re-election from Mathura, a constituency she has represented since 2014. However, voting was concluded in Mathura in the second phase on April 26.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa post joining BJP? Find out here

Also Read: When Madhuri Dixit's fan called her 'aunty'; here's how 'Dhak Dhak' actress reacted | WATCH