Allu Arjun promises to teach hook steps of 'Pushpa Pushpa' to David Warner, says 'It's easy. I will..'

Australian cricketer David Warner has been an ardent follower of Allu Arjun and specifically his character of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise. On May 1, the makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled the first single, Pushpa Pushpa, from the upcoming flick. Soon after the song was released online, David Warner in no time took to the comment section of Allu Arjun's post and commented, ''Oh dear, how good is this. Now I've got some work to do @alluarjunonline.'' Allu responded to the cricketer, assuring him of teaching him the hook step. The actor wrote: "It's easy. I will show you when we meet."

Check out the post:

Deets about Pushpa Pushpa song

The song displays the power of the Brand Pushpa which was teased in the ‘Hand of Pushpa” teaser which was launched last week setting audiences into a frenzy. The launch of the song puts Pushpa’s stamp of authority on the world of entertainment with a scintillating hook step and brings alive the craze of ‘Pushpaisms’ which have become pop culture since the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Icon Star Allu Arjun again proves why he is the star who cuts across every language and every border across the nation and rules our hearts and minds.

Earlier, on Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled a teaser of the film. The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

