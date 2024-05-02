Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Boeing whistleblower, Joshua Dean, who raised concerns about 737 MAX defects, died: Report

Boeing whistleblower, Joshua Dean, who raised concerns about 737 MAX defects, died: Report

Joshua Dean, 45, who was popular for his physical appearance and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, fell ill around two weeks ago. According to the report, his health condition plunged into serious, which led to his sudden death.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Published on: May 02, 2024 16:36 IST
Boeing 737 MAX plane
Image Source : AP Boeing 737 MAX plane

A former quality auditor at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems, who had raised grave concerns about the manufacturing defects in its 737 MAX model, died after battling a sudden and "fast-spreading infection", The Seattle Times reported. Joshua Dean, 45, who was popular for his physical appearance and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, fell ill around two weeks ago. According to the report, his health condition plunged into serious, which led to his sudden death.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement