After Ghooskhor Pandat row, Yadav Ji Ki Love Story faces protests, controversy over storyline

New Delhi:

After Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat title row, another film has landed in soup. A fresh controversy has now erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district over a new film titled Yadav Ji Ki Love Story. Members of the Yadav community have strongly objected to the film’s content and have demanded that it be banned. Not just this, protests related to the film have also been reported in several other districts, including Firozabad and Mainpuri.

All about protests on Yadav Ji Ki Love Story

Following the protests over the film, Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, an FIR has now been registered against four individuals based on a complaint, including the film’s director, producer, and actors. A case has been filed under Section 253(2) of the BNS against film producer Sandeep Taumar, director Ankit Bhadana, actress Pragati Tiwari, and actor Binal Mohan, along with others unidentified. In Mainpuri, members of the Yadav Mahasabha staged a protest at the headquarters and submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate demanding that the film not be released. In Firozabad too, a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted, seeking action in the matter.

What is the main reason behind the controversy?

The biggest reason behind the controversy surrounding Yadav Ji Ki Love Story is its storyline. According to reports, the film depicts a romantic relationship between a young man from the Yadav community and a Muslim girl. Protesters argue that such a portrayal not only tarnishes the image of the community but is also a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of a particular group. Representatives of the Yadav community have alleged that the film’s title and script have been specifically designed to target their community. They claim that such narratives disrupt social harmony and the broader social fabric.

What is the aftermath of Yadav Ji Ki Love Story controversy?

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the local police and administration are on alert. The police have confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that an investigation has been initiated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. The administration has also appealed to all sides to exercise restraint and maintain peace. At present, the situation remains tense but under control, and all eyes are on whether the film’s release or screening will be halted.

Also read: Ghooskhor Pandat row: Netflix agrees to changes the title of Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey's film