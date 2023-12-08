ICSE, ISC Board exam 2024 datesheet released at cisce.org, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICSE ISC Board exam 2024 datesheet released

ICSE, ISC Board Exasm 2024 datesheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date sheets for ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2024. All those who are going to appear in the class 10, and 12th board exams 2024 can check the timetable on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

According to the official schedule, the class 12 board exam, also known as the ISC, will be conducted from February 12 to April 3. The exam will start at 2 pm every day and last three hours. At the same time, class 10 or ICSE exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 8, 2024. The exam will start at 9 pm for art papers and 11 am for other subjects. The exam duration for art papers is three hours and two hours for other exams.

How to check ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 datesheet?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, cisce.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICSE ISC Board Exam 2024 date sheet'

It will redirect you to a PDF

ISC, ICSE Board exam date sheet will appear on the screen

Download ICSE ISC Board Exasm 2024 Datesheet and save it for future reference

Check Subject-Wise ISC Time Table 2024

February 12: English - Paper 1 (English Language)

February 13: English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 15: Commerce

February 16: Geography, Electricity and Electronics, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Geometrical & Building Drawing

February 17: Art paper 5

February 20: Mathematics

February 21: Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

February 23: Economics, Biotechnology paper 1

February 26: Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)

February 28: Business Studies

March 1: Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages

March 4: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 5: Art paper 2

March 7: History

March 11: Accounts

March 13: Political Science

March 14: Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person)

March 15: Biology

March 16: Legal Studies

March 18: Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 19: Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 20: Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 22: Sociology

March 23: Physical Education

March 27: Elective English, Hospitality Management

March 28: Psychology

April 1: Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

April 3: Environmental Science

Check ICSE Time Table 2024 Subject-Wise

February 21: English Language – English Paper 1

February 23: Literature in English – English Paper 2

February 26: History and Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1, History and Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1

February 28: Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2, Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2

February 29: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 1: Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, UrduModern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

March 4: Physics

March 6: Economics

March 7: Art Paper2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

March 11: Chemistry

March 13: (Group III-Elective)Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, YogaTechnical Drawing Applications

March 15: Mathematics

March 16: Biology Science

March 18: Art paper 3

March 20: Hindi

March 22: Economics (Group II Elective)

March 27: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

March 28: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

