Board Exam 2024 date: Check latest updates on UP Board, CBSE, CISCE, Haryana, AP, MP and other boards schedule

Board Exam 2024 Updates: Navigating through the academic calendar can be both exciting and challenging, especially when it comes to crucial milestones like board exams. As the year unfolds, students, parents, and educators eagerly await the announcement of examination schedules to plan and prepare effectively. In the educational landscape of 2024, the anticipation is high as various boards, including Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and state boards such as Punjab (PSEB), Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Madhya Pradesh (MPBOSE), Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh (CGBSE), gear up to unveil their exam dates.

This article serves as a compass, guiding you through the latest updates and announcements regarding the 2024 board exam dates, ensuring that you stay informed and well-prepared for these crucial assessments. Let's delve into the forthcoming examination schedules of multiple boards, uncovering the key dates and essential details to aid students in their educational pursuits.

Some state boards such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, and Chattisgarh have already announced their Class 10th and Class 12th final exam dates. CBSE board exam dates are still awaited. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of the respective board for the latest updates. Once the dates are out, the students will be able to download their exam date sheets directly from indiatvnews.com.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Datesheet out

UP Board Class 10, 12 final exam date sheets were released on December 7, 2023. According to the UP Board, UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exams will be conducted between February 22 and March 9. Read More

Bihar Board Exam Date 2024 Class 10, 12 Exam Date

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also released the exam schedule for class 10, and class 12 for the academic year 2023-24. According to the exam calendar, BSEB Matric exam will be conducted from February 15 to February 23 and the Inter exam will be conducted from February 1 to 12. Read More

KSEAB Class 10th, 12th Datesheet released

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), formerly known as Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. According to the calendar, the class 10th board exams will be conducted from March 25 to April 6 while class 12th board exams will be conducted from March 2 to 22. Students can download the KSEAB Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class 10th Exam schedule from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th exam date

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has also released the dates for classes 10th, and 12th for the academic year 2023-24. According to the calendar, the RBSE Class 10, and 12 exams in 2024 will commence on February 15 and conclude on April 10. The detailed information for RBSE Board exam 2024 is yet to be released. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table

Directorate of Government Exams, Chennai has also shared the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. According to the schedule, the class 12 exams will be conducted from March 1 to 22 with results expected on May 6. Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 26 to April 8 and the results will be announced on May 10.

WBBSE Class 10, 12th Board Exam Date

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct Madhyamik Pariksha 2024 from February 2 to 12 while class 12 exam will be held from February 16 to 29. More details regarding the West Bengal board exams can be checked on the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Time Table

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has scheduled the 10th and 12th exams from February 6 to February 26, 2024. Practical exams for both exams will be conducted after the completion of the theory exams. The practical exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 28 to March 11, 2024.

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10th, 12th date sheet

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will conduct class 10 board exams from March 4 to March 15 and Class 12 exams between March 1 and March 27. Read More

NBSE Class 10th, 12th exam dates

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will start class 12th exams from February 12 while the class 10th board exams from February 13. Class 10th board exams will be concluded on February 23 while class 12th on March 6. Read More

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2024 date

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has yet not announced the annual exam dates for classes 10th, and 12th. As of now, the board has released the practical exam dates. According to the schedule, the practical exams will be conducted from January 10 to 31.

