MBOSE 2024: Meghalaya Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meghalaya Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet out

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the board exam dates sheet for classes 10 and 12. Students who are going to appear in the exam will be able to download the detailed schedule from the official website, mbose.in.

According to the exam schedule, the exam for classes 10, and 12 will be conducted from March 4 to 15 in a single shift. The exam will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1 pm. The entry to the exam hall will commence at 9:30 am. The question paper will be allotted at 9.45 am and the answer sheets will be given after five minutes. Theory examination for vocational subjects will be held only for an hour from 10 am to 11 am.

The upcoming board exams will assess students' knowledge in a variety of languages, including Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu, and Mizo. In addition to these languages, the exams will also cover vocational subjects such as beauty and wellness, tourism, healthcare, electronics, agriculture, and ITES. These vocational subjects will replace computer science, health, and physical education in the exams.

Meghalaya Class 10th board exam date sheet

March 4 - English

March 6 - Science and technology

March 8 - Indian languages/additional English

March 11 - Mathematics/special mathematics

March 13 - Health and physical education/computer science/vocational subject

March 15 - Social science

Meghalaya Class 12th board exam date sheet

March 1 - English

March 4 - Physics/Accountancy/Sociology

March 5 - MIL/Alt English

March 6 - Geography/ Poultry Farming-IV/Computer Technique-IV

March 7 - Biology/Economics

March 8 - Home Science/Poultry Farming-V/Computer Technique-V

March 11 - Philosophy/Chemistry/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

March 12 - Education

March 13 - Anthropology/Business Studies

March 14 - History

March 15 - Computer Science/Informatics Practices/ Poultry Farming-VI/Computer Technique-VI

March 18 - Mathematics

March 19 - Political Science

March 20 - Elective Languages/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 21 - Psychology/ Statistics/Geology

March 22- Vocational Subjects

March 26 - Music (Western)

March 27 Physical Education

ALSO READ | MPSOS Admit Card 2023 out for classes 10th and 12th, direct download link here

ALSO READ | BSEB 2024 Exam Calendar: Bihar Board releases date sheet for classes 10th and 12th, check schedule