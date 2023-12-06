MBOSE 2024: Meghalaya Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet released, check schedule

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the board exam dates sheet for classes 10 and 12. Students who are going to appear in the exam will be able to download the detailed schedule from the official website, mbose.in.
According to the exam schedule, the exam for classes 10, and 12 will be conducted from March 4 to 15 in a single shift. The exam will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1 pm. The entry to the exam hall will commence at 9:30 am. The question paper will be allotted at 9.45 am and the answer sheets will be given after five minutes. Theory examination for vocational subjects will be held only for an hour from 10 am to 11 am.
The upcoming board exams will assess students' knowledge in a variety of languages, including Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu, and Mizo. In addition to these languages, the exams will also cover vocational subjects such as beauty and wellness, tourism, healthcare, electronics, agriculture, and ITES. These vocational subjects will replace computer science, health, and physical education in the exams.
Meghalaya Class 10th board exam date sheet
March 4 - English
March 6 - Science and technology
March 8 - Indian languages/additional English
March 11 - Mathematics/special mathematics
March 13 - Health and physical education/computer science/vocational subject
March 15 - Social science
Meghalaya Class 12th board exam date sheet
