BSEB 2024 Exam Calendar: Bihar Board releases date sheet for classes 10th and 12th, check schedule

BSEB 2024 exam calendar: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) has released the exam calendar for classes 10th and 12th for the academic year 2024. According to the date sheet, class 10th exams will be conducted from February 15, 2024, to February 23, 2024 whereas, class 12th exams will be conducted from February 1, 2024 to February 12, 2024. Apart from this, the Class 10 practical exam 2024 and internal assessment are scheduled to be conducted from January 18, 2024, to January 20, 2024, whereas the intermediate practical examinations are scheduled to commence from January 10, 2024. The information about the exam date sheet has been shared by Bihar School Examination Committee Chairman Anand Kishore.

According to the timetable, the matric and intermediate exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The second shift exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. The results for the same will be announced in the months of March-April. The board will conduct the compartment exams in April or May and the result of the supplementary/compartment exams will be out in May-June.

BSEB 2024 Exam Calendar: Check Matric and Intermediate Exam TimeTable

Class 10 date sheet

Date Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)/Shift 2 Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm) February 15 Mother tongue Mother tongue February 16 Maths Maths February 17 Second language Second language February 19 Social Science Social Science February 20 Science Science February 21 English English February 22 Elective Elective February 23 Elective Elective

Class 12 date sheet